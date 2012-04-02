KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 Shares of Malaysia's No.2
lender CIMB Group Holdings Bhd were suspended from
2:30 pm(0630 GMT) on Monday pending an announcement, according
to local stock exchange filing.
CIMB is slated to announce the final deal to buy Royal Bank
of Scotland (RBS) 's Asian business units, according to a
banker close to the matter.
"It should be announcement on RBS," the banker told Reuters.
"The back office functions are already discussing how to work
together."
Shares of CIMB closed 1.3 percent prior to suspension,
outperforming the Malaysia's benchmark stock index that
rose 0.13 percent.
In a separate statement, CIMB said its Chief Executive
Officer Nazir Razak was expected to make a major corporate
announcement at 3.45 pm (0745 GMT).