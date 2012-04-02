* Pays $140 million for Asia equities, capital markets units
* CIMB will inject additional debt into Asia units
* Acquisition to be completed by November -CEO
* Looking to expand as well in South Korea
By Yantoultra Ngui
KUALA LUMPUR, April 2Malaysia's No.2 lender,
CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, said on Monday it is paying
$140 million for some Asian units of Royal Bank of Scotland Plc
(RBS) to expand its footprint throughout Asia.
CIMB's acquisition comes as Southeast Asia's largest bank,
DBS Group, struck a $7.2 billion deal on Monday for
Bank Danamon in Indonesia, signaling the race is on to
build an Asian banking empire.
"This acquisition takes CIMB to the next level," CIMB's
chief executive, Nazir Razak, told reporters. "We will have
seats in nine exchanges and partnerships in three others. Our
research will cover approximately 1,093 Asia-Pacific based
companies and we will see a big interest in global institutional
investors relationships."
The deal covers the cash equities businesses in Australia,
China, Hong Kong, India and Taiwan and includes the cash
equities sales desks in the UK and United States. It also covers
equity capital markets and mergers & acquisition businesses in
Australia and China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia,
Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand. There were some small interests
in Australia and China that were not included in the deal.
The deal follows a month of exclusive talks with the British
lender. CIMB will pay RBS 431.8 million ringgit ($140.95
million) and then inject 417.6 million ringgit of capital into
operating entities in Asia. In a separate statement, RBS said
CIMB would pay about 75 million pounds ($119.83 million).
Nazir said the acquisition will be completed by November and
is expected to contribute to CIMB's earnings next year.
CIMB also expects 350 to 400 staff from the struggling
British lender to join the enlarged CIMB business. Nazir said
CIMB had asked 94 RBS senior officials to join with 87 percent
accepting the offer.
RBS earlier said 70 staff would be fired after it closes its
equity capital market and corporate finance units in South Korea
and cash equities business in Indonesia, Singapore and Korea.
As these assets were not on offer, analysts said this move
would shed some light on where CIMB wanted to expand its
footprint.
NORTH ASIA CHARM, KOREA SURPRISE
CIMB is clearly eyeing China, widely regarded as a lucrative
market for brokers. A recent study by Greenwich Associates
showed that of the Asian equity commissions paid by institutions
to brokers, approximately 42 percent originated with trades of
Hong Kong and Chinese stocks, compared with 41 percent recorded
in 2010.
But the key surprise was South Korea. Nazir said CIMB will
apply for a new stockbroking license and set up operations in
South Korea, which according to Greenwich Associates, takes up
14 percent of Asian equity commission payments.
RBS' northern Asian business was a key draw for lenders in
the region. The auction for the sale of RBS' Asian assets
attracted interest from firms such as Bank of China Ltd
and Japan's Mizuho Financial Group Inc.
RBS has halved the size of its investment bank as part of a
major retreat since its 2008 taxpayer bailout and has been
forced by the British government and lower profitability across
the industry to extend the retreat.