KUALA LUMPUR Feb 16 Malaysia's CIMB Group Holdings Bhd is in talks to buy the Asian equities and investment banking units of Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc , two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

"Negotiations are ongoing but nothing is confirmed," one of the sources told Reuters.

The other source confirmed that CIMB, the second-largest bank by assets in Malaysia, was in talks with RBS but did not know whether the negotiation was exclusive.

The Financial Times reported on Feb. 8 that CIMB and China International Capital Corp. are the remaining bidders in the running to buy RBS' Asian equities, mergers and acquisitions and research businesses.

An official with China International Capital declined to comment when contacted.

RBS told Reuters on Thursday that it remained in active discussions with potential buyers for various parts of the Asian businesses that it had identified for sale.

"We will provide a further update based on material developments," said one RBS' company official.

RBS has been selling some of its businesses as part of its plan to scale down its non-core units on its road to recovery from the 2008 financial crisis.

The bank recently sold its aircraft leasing unit to Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Sumitomo Corp for $7.3 billion.