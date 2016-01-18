KUALA LUMPUR Jan 18 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd
has cut 32 jobs in its Hong Kong investment banking
and equities business on worsening capital market conditions,
Malaysia's second-biggest bank by assets said on Monday.
"After the most recent review, we have unfortunately come to
the conclusion that further streamlining of our investment
banking and equities business is necessary as we face increasing
strain in managing costs in an environment marred by
deteriorating capital markets," group chief executive Zafrul
Aziz said in an emailed statement to Reuters.
Many investment banking teams are paring back their teams as
they look to cut costs in a tough market. Reuters reported
earlier this month that Barclays will cut jobs in its
Asian investment banking arm.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; editing by Praveen Menon)