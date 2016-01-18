* CIMB cuts 32 jobs in investment banking, equities
* Cuts account for quarter of workforce in CIMB Hong Kong-
source
* Many investment banks are paring back their presence in
Asia
By A. Ananthalakshmi and Anshuman Daga
KUALA LUMPUR/SINGAPORE, Jan 18 Malaysia's
second-largest bank CIMB Group Holdings said it had
cut dozens of jobs in its Hong Kong investment banking and
equities business as it struggles to manage costs amid
deteriorating market conditions.
The cuts, which affected 32 staff, were announced in an
internal memo and confirmed by Group Chief Executive Zafrul Aziz
on Monday in a statement emailed to Reuters.
A person with knowledge of the matter told Thomson Reuters
publication IFR that the cuts accounted for nearly a quarter of
CIMB's Hong Kong workforce.
Following the job cuts 110 staff remain at the unit, said
the source who declined to be named as he was not authorised to
speak to the media. Chris Hunt, CIMB's head of Asian research,
was among the staff let go, the source added.
CIMB declined comment on Hunt's departure and Hunt could not
immediately be reached by Reuters for comment.
The Hong Kong expansion for CIMB came after it bought the
regional equity and corporate finance businesses of Royal Bank
of Scotland Group Plc in 2012, a purchase that has failed to
generate sufficient revenue for the Malaysian bank.
Many investment banks are paring back their presence in
Asia, where slowing growth in China's economy, market volatility
across the region and a drop in deal volumes have forced lenders
to cut costs.
Reuters reported earlier this month that Barclays will cut
jobs in its Asian investment banking arm. CIMB, which spent the
last decade expanding into Southeast Asia, also said in July
that 11 percent of its workforce in Malaysia and Indonesia had
opted for redundancy.
"The Group is not spared from the harsh realities of the
deteriorating capital markets faced by players with investment
banking and equities businesses in Asia," Zafrul said in the
memo.
"We continue to face difficult markets and we will need to
be very focused to ensure that we remain relevant to clients."
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in KUALA LUMPUR and Anshuman
Daga and S. Anuradha in SINGAPORE; Editing by Praveen Menon and
Miral Fahmy)