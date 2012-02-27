KUALA LUMPUR Feb 27 Malaysia's second-largest lender by assets CIMB Group Holdings Bhd reported a 29.8 percent rise in quarterly earnings, mainly due to improved cost controls, lower credit charges and stronger earnings by its Indonesian unit.

CIMB reported fourth quarter net profit on Monday of 1.13 billion ringgit ($375 million) compared with 873 million ringgit a year ago.

The net profit was above the average 1.07 billion ringgit profit estimate provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Anshuman Daga)