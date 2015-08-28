(Adds bullets, quotes, background)

* Net profit plunges 32.6 pct to 639.8 mln ringgit

* Expects second half to be better-Group CEO

* Company says slowing economies could curb profit growth

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd , Southeast Asia's fifth-largest lender by assets, posted its highest quarterly net interest income in one-and-a-half years, but said slowing economies in the region could curb profit growth going forward.

Kuala Lumpur-based CIMB, Malaysia's second-biggest bank, reported a net interest income of 2.27 billion ringgit ($541.51 million) for the second quarter to June, the highest since December 2013, driven by growth in operating income.

CIMB, whose chairman is Nazir Razak - the youngest brother of Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, is navigating through slowing economic growth and depreciating currencies in the region this year after having aggressively expanded its presence in Southeast Asia over the past decade.

It has embarked on a cost-cutting exercise and had 3,599 employees, or 11 percent of its total workforce in Malaysia and Indonesia, opted for a voluntary redundancy programme last month, which is expected to increase its costs in the short term.

CIMB expects to perform better in the second half of this year as the bank is expected to take on lesser provisions as compared to the first half, Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, CIMB's chief executive officer, told reporters after announcing second-quarter earnings on Friday.

"Our stance continues to be a cautious one, in light of the recent moderation of regional economies and softer capital markets. Our Malaysia operations remain robust, but we are mindful of potentially slower domestic consumption."

Net profit plunged 32.6 percent to 639.8 million ringgit ($152.62 million) in the June quarter, from 949.9 million ringgit a year earlier, the company said after market hours.

Analysts did not provide quarterly earnings forecasts on CIMB, according to Thomson Reuters data.

CIMB shares closed 2.46 percent higher, outperforming the benchmark stock index's 0.69 percent gain.

Larger rival Malayan Banking Bhd on Thursday posted a 0.64 percent jump in its second-quarter net profit.

($1 = 4.1920 ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Additional reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)