* 2016 loan growth target lowered to 6-7 pct vs 10 pct
earlier
* CFO sees challenging environment in second half
* Q2 profit up 36 pct to 872.8 million ringgit
KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 Malaysia's second biggest
bank CIMB Group Holdings Bhd said it will not be able
to meet its 2016 targets for loan growth and return on equity as
it expects a challenging macroeconomic environment in Southeast
Asia for the second half.
The company lowered its loan growth target for the year to
6-7 percent for 2016 from the initial target of 10 percent.
"We expect moderate pick up in loan growth in the second
half but it's still a very challenging environment," group CFO
Shahnaz Jammal told a results briefing on Monday.
CIMB has expanded in Southeast Asia in the past decade but
the region has suffered slowing economic growth and depreciating
currencies this year.
In an earlier statement, CIMB said the performance of its
Singapore and Malaysia operations are expected to be subdued.
CIMB's net profit rose 36 percent to 872.8 million ringgit
($216.31 million) for the quarter ended June from 639.8 million
ringgit in the same period a year ago. Two analysts had an
average profit forecast of 695 million ringgit for the quarter,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Net interest income for the quarter rose about 4 percent to
2.35 billion ringgit, it said in a statement.
Last week, Malaysia's biggest lender Malayan Banking Bhd
(Maybank) said it is keeping a close watch on loans
made to the oil and gas sector, after posting a 27 percent drop
in quarterly net profit as allowances for loan impairment losses
tripled.
($1 = 4.0350 ringgit)
