BRIEF-Westpac Banking Corp H1 cash earnings up 3 percent
* HY reported net interest margin decreased 4 basis points to 2.05%
KUALA LUMPUR Aug 28 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd , Malaysia's second largest bank by assets, posted a 32.6 percent plunge in its second-quarter net profit and said the outlook for the rest of the year remained cautious amid regional economic uncertainties.
Net profit was 639.8 million ringgit ($152.62 million) in the April-June period, compared with 949.9 million ringgit a year earlier, CIMB Group said on Friday.
Revenue rose 12.3 percent from a year ago to 3.83 billion ringgit. ($1 = 4.1920 ringgit) (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Additional reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
May 8 Australia's No.2 lender Westpac Banking Corp said first-half cash profit rose 3 percent benefiting from improved credit quality and robust performance in markets business.