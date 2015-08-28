KUALA LUMPUR Aug 28 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd , Malaysia's second largest bank by assets, posted a 32.6 percent plunge in its second-quarter net profit and said the outlook for the rest of the year remained cautious amid regional economic uncertainties.

Net profit was 639.8 million ringgit ($152.62 million) in the April-June period, compared with 949.9 million ringgit a year earlier, CIMB Group said on Friday.

Revenue rose 12.3 percent from a year ago to 3.83 billion ringgit. ($1 = 4.1920 ringgit) (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Additional reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)