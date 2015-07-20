BANGKOK, July 20 Non-performing loans (NPLs) at CIMB Thai Bank, a unit of Malaysia's CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, rose to a near five-year high at the end of June, which the bank attributed on Monday to delays in debt repayments by some corporate clients.

The NPLs rose to 3.9 percent of total outstanding loans as of end-June from 3.3 percent six months earlier, the bank said in a statement to the Thai stock exchange. The NPLs were the highest since the 8.7 percent hit in the third quarter of 2010. The bank did not give any details on the specifics of the bad loans.

A spike in bad loans at Thailand's banks is set to crimp earnings growth in the sector, the latest symptom of a household debt malaise that also threatens consumer spending in Southeast Asia's second-largest economy.

CIMB Thai Bank also reported on Monday a first-half net profit of 348 million baht ($10.15 million), down 44.3 percent on year mainly due to a 138.5 percent jump in loan-loss provisions amid a weaker economic environment.

The bank posted a loan growth of 3 percent in the first six months to 196.6 billion baht ($5.73 billion), it said. ($1 = 34.3000 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)