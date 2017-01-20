(Adds details)
Jan 20 CIMB Thai Bank Pcl expects to
return to profitability in 2017 as it targets a modest loan
growth and stable interest rate margins, the bank's chief
executive said on Friday.
The lender reported a net loss of 629.5 million baht ($17.82
million) in 2016 due to a 66.6 percent increase in cash set
aside to cover bad loans amid an economic slump.
"The bank targets a modest loan growth of 5 to 10 percent,"
the bank's president and CEO, Kittiphun Anutarasoti, told
reporters. The lender's loan growth last year was 3.7 percent.
"We are confident of returning the bank to profitability in
2017."
The bank said it also aims to reduce the non-performing loan
ratio to no more than 5 percent this year, down from 6.1 percent
in 2016.
Kittiphun said the bank's registered capital will be
increased to 15.14 billion baht this year from 12.39 billion
baht.
Tengku Dato' Sri Zafrul Aziz, CIMB Group CEO, extended
support to the lender's plans.
"We are fully supportive of CIMB Thai's business plans," he
said.
($1 = 35.32 baht)
