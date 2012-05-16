COPENHAGEN May 16 Bankrupt Danish no-frills airline Cimber Sterling said on Wednesday it was to sell part of the company to former management and another part to former Ukrainian owner Mansvell.

The airline declared bankruptcy two weeks ago after turnaround efforts failed and its owners, including Kolomoisky's Cyprus-based Mansvell Enterprises Ltd, pulled financial support from the company.

The airline said the former management would acquire the airline part of the business and continue to run it under the Cimber name.

Mansvell would acquire Cimber Air Maintenance Center and Cimber Air Data, it said. (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Dan Lalor)