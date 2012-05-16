(Adds details, background, quote)
COPENHAGEN May 16 Managers of bankrupt Danish
no-frills airline Cimber Sterling are to buy the core of the
business, which will continue to fly under the Cimber name.
Its former Ukrainian owner Igor Kolomoisky will buy Cimber
Air Maintenance Center and Cimber Air Data units, the airline
said on Wednesday. It gave no financial details of the deals.
The airline declared bankruptcy two weeks ago after
turnaround efforts failed and its owner, Kolomoisky's
Cyprus-based Mansvell Enterprises Ltd, withdrew financial
support.
"The deals mean that a significant part of Cimber
Sterling's activities have now been sold and not least, that
between 200 and 260 jobs have been saved," the company said.
Cimber said it will focus on contract business, operating
flights for other companies.
The airline, listed on the Copenhagen bourse in an initial
public offering in 2009, had tottered on the brink of insolvency
last year, but was rescued by Kolomoisky.
However, his company, Mansvell, which also owns Sweden-based
regional airline Skyways and City Airline, pulled its support
for Cimber two weeks ago, shelving plans to create a significant
Nordic airline.
Also on Wednesday, Scandinavian airline SAS
said it had agreed with Cimber to hold on to an earlier
agreement for the company to continue to operate four aircraft
for SAS.
