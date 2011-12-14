(Combines separates, adds share price)

* Q2 operating loss 43.1 mln DKK

* Company calls result "highly unsatisfactory"

* Cuts full-year guidance, unveils new strategy

COPENHAGEN, Dec 14 Danish budget airline Cimber Sterling posted a deeper second-quarter loss, downgraded its full-year guidance and unveiled a new strategy to focus on domestic and regional traffic on Wednesday.

Calling the second-quarter performance "highly unsatisfactory", Cimber Sterling said it would intensify cooperation with Swedish sister airline Skyways and focus in the years ahead on just two types of aircraft.

"The airline's future core business will be domestic traffic in Denmark and Sweden as well as regional traffic, first to and from Scandinavia, and in the longer term in all of northern Europe," Cimber Sterling said in a statement.

Cimber Sterling said it would focus on two smaller aircraft types, a turbo-prop and a jet, and phase out its Boeing aircraft over the next several years.

"Instead of the current five types of aircraft in Cimber Sterling and Skyways, we will have only two smaller aircraft types," said Cimber, which is a small rival to Scandinavian carrier SAS and Norwegian Air Shuttle.

The negative trend in second-quarter performance was due to lower-than-expected activity, and higher costs of fuel and maintenance, Cimber Sterling said.

Revenue rose 4.8 percent to 572.6 million Danish crowns ($100.8 million) in the second quarter, and operating losses grew to 43.1 million from a loss of 2.2 million in the same quarter a year ago, the airline said.

Cimber Sterling cut guidance for full-year revenue to 2 billion crowns from 2.1 billion and for operating losses to a range of 160 million to 200 million from a loss of 20-60 million due to the weak second quarter.

Shares in Cimber Sterling were down 3 percent at 1.29 crowns at 0817 GMT. The stock has lost 63 percent of its value this year. (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Will Waterman)