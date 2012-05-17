BANGKOK May 17 CIMB Thai Bank Pcl :

* On track to achieve its 2012 loan growth target of 20-30 percent, President Subhak Siwaraksa told reporters

* Expects its 5 billion baht ($159 million) capital-raising exercise to be completed in June ($1 = 31.4800 Thai baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)