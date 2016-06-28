SYDNEY, June 29 Australian telecom company Vocus Communications Ltd said Wednesday it would acquire fibre network owner Nextgen Networks and other assets from infrastructure giant CIMIC Group for up to A$861 million ($636.97 million).

Vocus said it would fund the offer with a A$452 million 1-for-8.9 entitlement offer and a A$200 million institutional share placement. ($1 = 1.3517 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Stephen Coates)