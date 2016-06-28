BRIEF-Forthnet's deputy CFO, Georgios Mantoros becomes temporary CFO of the company
* SAYS DEPUTY CFO, GEORGIOS MANTOROS WILL ASSUME TEMPORARY DUTIES AS CFO AFTER THE TERMINATION OF THE COOPERATION WITH MICHALIS RAMAKIS
SYDNEY, June 29 Australian telecom company Vocus Communications Ltd said Wednesday it would acquire fibre network owner Nextgen Networks and other assets from infrastructure giant CIMIC Group for up to A$861 million ($636.97 million).
Vocus said it would fund the offer with a A$452 million 1-for-8.9 entitlement offer and a A$200 million institutional share placement. ($1 = 1.3517 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Stephen Coates)
NEW YORK, May 19 Peter Luger, the famed Brooklyn steakhouse, has sued a rival restaurateur for running a similarly named restaurant in Pennsylvania, with plans to expand into Florida.