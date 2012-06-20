LISBON, June 20 Brazilian industrial conglomerate Camargo Correa completed its takeover of Portugal's Cimpor on Wednesday, controlling 94.8 percent of the cement-maker, Cimpor said in a statement on the CMVM market regulator's website.

The success of the move was largely expected by analysts who will now look at the terms in which the company's assets will be split between Camargo and Votorantim. The deal includes an asset swap with Votorantim, Cimpor's second largest shareholder, which is also Brazilian.

Camargo will integrate its South American and Angolan cement operations into Cimpor. Votorantim will then have the opportunity to buy Cimpor's operations in China, India, Morocco, Tunisia, Turkey, Peru and part of its Spanish business at a set price defined by independent auditing companies.

Camargo, which was already the largest single shareholder in Cimpor with a 33 percent stake, launched a 2.5 billion euro ($3.3 billion) bid for the rest of the company in March.

Portugal's state-owned bank CGD, investor Manuel Fino and Millennium BCP's pension fund all accepted Camargo's 5.5 euros per share offer.

The Portuguese government has said a Cimpor deal will help CGD deleverage and defended Camargo's bid from suggestions it was against national interests. Cimpor has been one of Portugal's most succesfull and internationally diversified companies.

Cimpor shares closed down 3.54 percent on the day, underperforming the broader Lisbon market, which rose 1.36 percent.