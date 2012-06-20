LISBON, June 20 Brazilian industrial
conglomerate Camargo Correa completed its takeover of Portugal's
Cimpor on Wednesday, controlling 94.8 percent of the
cement-maker, Cimpor said in a statement on the CMVM market
regulator's website.
The success of the move was largely expected by analysts
who will now look at the terms in which the company's assets
will be split between Camargo and Votorantim. The deal includes
an asset swap with Votorantim, Cimpor's second largest
shareholder, which is also Brazilian.
Camargo will integrate its South American and Angolan cement
operations into Cimpor. Votorantim will then have the
opportunity to buy Cimpor's operations in China, India, Morocco,
Tunisia, Turkey, Peru and part of its Spanish business at a set
price defined by independent auditing companies.
Camargo, which was already the largest single shareholder in
Cimpor with a 33 percent stake, launched a 2.5 billion euro
($3.3 billion) bid for the rest of the company in March.
Portugal's state-owned bank CGD, investor Manuel Fino and
Millennium BCP's pension fund all accepted Camargo's
5.5 euros per share offer.
The Portuguese government has said a Cimpor deal will help
CGD deleverage and defended Camargo's bid from suggestions it
was against national interests. Cimpor has been one of
Portugal's most succesfull and internationally diversified
companies.
Cimpor shares closed down 3.54 percent on the day,
underperforming the broader Lisbon market, which rose
1.36 percent.