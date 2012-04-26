LISBON, April 26 Portugal's Treasury Secretary
Maria Luis Albuquerque defended a takeover bid by Brazil's
Camargo Correa for Portuguese cement maker Cimpor from
suggestions it was against the national interests and the price
was too low.
"This operation appears to us the best alternative for the
company ... it safeguards the national interests in the most
attractive form that was possible to secure," Albuquerque told a
parliamentary committee on Thursday after the opposition
Socialists demanded the government answer questions on the
takeover.
Camargo, Brazil's second-largest construction group,
launched a 5.5 euros ($7.3) a share takeover bid at the end of
last month for the 67.1 percent of Cimpor it does not own.
Cimpor's board has said Camargo's bid is too low and lacks
detail on its plans for the company's future.
Two key Cimpor shareholders, including state-run bank CGD,
have already said they are prepared to sell their stakes under
Camargo's terms and many analysts expect the bid to succeed.
Earlier this month, Portuguese conglomerate Semapa
proposed that some Cimpor shareholders should form a joint
holding company to try to keep the company in Portuguese hands.
But Albuquerque said Semapa's proposal "does not meet the
objective of CGD deleveraging".
Along with other Portuguese banks, CGD is under pressure to
improve its capital position under the terms of a 78 billion
euro EU/IMF bailout for Portugal.
She said Camargo's bid would make Cimpor's shareholder
structure more stable, preserve the company's listing in Lisbon
and "brings liquidity advantages to the national economy and
allows Cimpor to refinance its debt".
She said the government had been informed of the planned bid
by CGD and did not oppose the deal, but it had not negotiated on
the deal or the price.
Cimpor shares were up 0.3 percent at 5.518 euros by 1406
GMT, outperforming the broader market which was down 1.4
percent.