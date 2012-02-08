BRIEF-Dongxing Securities to issue 2.4 bln yuan bonds
Further company coverage: http://bit.ly/2rQuLwy ($1 = 6.7972 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q4 oper EPS $0.86 vs est $0.58
* Earned premiums rise 6 percent
Feb 8 Cincinnati Financial Corp posted a quarterly operating profit that beat market estimates as the property and casualty insurer benefited from growth in earned premiums.
For the fourth quarter, the company earned $134 million, or 83 cents per share, up from $126 million, or 77 cents per share, last year.
Operating profit -- a measure commonly used by insurance analysts, as it excludes investment gains and losses -- was up 23 percent at 86 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 58 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Earned premiums rose by 6 percent to $827 million.
Shares of the Fairfield, Ohio-based company closed at $33.45 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
Further company coverage: http://bit.ly/2rQuLwy ($1 = 6.7972 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* RBI sets minimum tenor and maximum coupon for offshore rupee bonds