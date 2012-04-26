* Q1 oper profit per share $0.48 vs est $0.42
April 26 Property and casualty insurer
Cincinnati Financial Corp's quarterly operating profit
trumped Wall Street estimates, helped by higher earned premiums
and firming insurance rates.
Property and casualty insurance rates are on the upswing,
with evidence of growth in commercial lines and personal lines,
both of which have grown in mid-to-high single digits over the
last two quarters.
For the first quarter, Cincinnati earned $86 million, or 53
cents per share, compared with $61 million, or 38 cents per
share, last year.
Operating profit, a key metric of profitability for insurers
as it excludes certain investment gains and losses, rose to 48
cents per share.
Analysts on average expected the company to earn 42 cents
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Earned premiums rose by 7 percent to $839 million.
Property and casualty combined ratio -- the percentage of
premiums an insurer has to pay out in claims and expenses --
fell to 99.1 percent from 104.1 percent last year.
A combined ratio of less than 100 percent indicates
underwriting profitability, while anything over 100 indicates an
underwriting loss.
Shares of the company closed at $35.74 on Thursday on the
Nasdaq. They have risen 16 percent since the beginning of the
year, outperforming the S&P Insurance Industry Index,
which has registered 10 percent growth in the same period.