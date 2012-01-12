GE wins U.S. antitrust approval for Baker Hughes purchase
WASHINGTON, June 12 General Electric Co won U.S. antitrust approval to merge its oil and gas business with Baker Hughes Inc, the Justice Department said on Monday.
* To use proceeds for paring debts, fund drilling program
* To list shares on Nasdaq under symbol "CINC"
* Citigroup and Wells Fargo to underwrite IPO
Jan 12 Cinco Resources Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Thursday to raise up to $172.5 million in an initial public offering of common stock.
The oil and natural gas exploration and production company told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in a filing that Citigroup Global Markets and Wells Fargo Securities LLC would underwrite the IPO.
The Dallas, Texas-based company intends to use the proceeds from the offering to pare debts, fund its drilling program and for other general corporate purposes.
The company's actual total long-term debt as of September 30, 2011 was $89.3 million, it said in its filing.
The company intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol "CINC."
Cinco Resources did not reveal how many shares it planned to sell or their expected price.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.
NEW YORK, June 12 BP PLC violated its supply contract when it sold oil to refiner Monroe Energy that was a blend of lower-valued Texas crude with premium varieties, Monroe alleged in a federal court filing last week.