HONG KONG Aug 27 China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd said on Thursday it has submitted an application to buy Hong Kong's Nanyang Commercial Bank ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

State-owned Cinda, one of China's four bad debt managers, has emerged as the only bidder for Nanyang Commercial Bank, which is 100 percent owned by BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd . BOC Hong Kong is a unit of Bank of China.

Cinda did not disclose the value of the bid, but in July BOC Hong Kong put an $8.8 billion reserve price on the business. Cinda said it had yet to be notified as a qualified bidder and warned that at this stage there was no certainty that the acquisition would go ahead. (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Stephen Coates)