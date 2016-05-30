BRIEF-Nordjyske Bank Q1 loan losses DKK 38.4 million
* Q1 LOAN LOSSES DKK 38.4 MILLION VERSUS DKK 61.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
May 30 Cinda Real Estate Co., Ltd. :
* Says it issues 2016 first tranche of corporate bonds worth 3 billion yuan
* Says the bonds with a term of three years and coupon rate of 5.56 percent
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, May 16 India's Punjab National Bank reported on Tuesday a fourth-quarter net profit of 2.62 billion rupees ($41 million) as its bad loans eased.