Feb 22 Motion picture exhibitor Cinemark Holdings Inc's fourth-quarter profit missed analysts' expectation hurt by a decline in admission sales at its U.S. operating segment, sending shares down about 4 percent before the bell on Wednesday.

The company's U.S segment contributes 70 percent to its total revenue.

For the quarter, net income attributable to the company was $18.3 million, or 16 cents per share, compared with $38 million, or 33 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 2 percent to $535.9 million.

Analysts had expected the company to earn 18 cents, excluding items, on revenue of $531.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Operating expenses rose by about 4 percent to $474.4 million.

Shares of the company closed at $21.36 Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.