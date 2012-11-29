US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
MUMBAI Nov 29 Cinemax India Ltd, a theatre chain operator, said its controlling shareholders will sell a 69.27 percent stake in the company to local rival PVR Ltd for 3.95 billion rupees ($71 million).
PVR will buy the stake for 203.65 rupees a share, a premium of 16 percent to Cinemax stock's close on Wednesday.
Separately, PVR said it would buy up to 26 percent more of Cinemax shares from public shareholders through a mandatory open offer. The price of the offer was not immediately known. ($1 = 55.5250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)