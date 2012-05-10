May 10 Canada's Cineplex Inc reported a
profit in the first-quarter as blockbuster movies such as 'The
Hunger Games' helped raise attendance at its theaters, and the
motion picture exhibitor raised its annual dividend by 5
percent.
The company saw a net income of C$15.1 million in the
quarter, compared with a loss of C$848,000 in the year-ago
period.
Total revenue at the company, which competes with Empire Co
Ltd, rose 12 percent to C$248.2 million.
Cineplex's box-office revenue rose 15 percent to C$149.4
million in the quarter, mainly helped by the success The Hunger
Games, which had the highest-grossing first-quarter weekend of
all time.
The company raised its annual dividend to C$1.35 per share
from C$1.29 per share in the second increase since it converted
to a corporation in January 2011.