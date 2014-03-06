BRIEF-Thaihot Group to pay cash div 1 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
March 6 Britain's largest cinema operator Cineworld Group Plc said full-year pretax profit fell 19.3 percent, hurt by transaction and reorganisation costs related to a recent acquisition and a regulatory probe.
Cineworld said pretax profit fell to 30.9 million pounds ($51.7 million) in the year ended Dec. 26, from 38.3 million pounds a year earlier.
Revenue rose 13.2 percent to 406.1 million pounds at the only listed cinema chain in the UK.
Shares in the Chiswick, London-based company closed at 309.25 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.
April 25 HNA Investment Group Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/rZpqhH Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)