March 8 British cinema chain Cineworld
posted a higher full-year profit helped by a slew of
popular releases during the Christmas season, and said it
expected a strong blockbuster line-up for 2012.
The operator of cinema complexes throughout the UK and
Ireland said films such as the latest in the Harry Potter,
Pirates of the Caribbean and Twilight series, as well as The
Hangover sequel drove revenue in 2011.
2011 pretax profit rose to 33.4 million pounds ($52.46
million) from 30.4 million pounds last year.
The group's revenue rose 1.5 percent to 348 million pounds.
The company's subscription programme, which allows people to
watch as many movies as they want for a fixed amount,
contributed to over 16 percent of total box office revenue.
London-based Cineworld also received a boost from the
3D-movie boom, which generated both higher ticket prices and
helped attract a wider audience.
The UK's only listed cinema chain said sequels and
franchises like James Bond and Batman were expected to continue
to drive business in 2012.
Cineworld shares, which have risen more than 10 percent in
value since the company's last quarterly results in October,
closed at 200 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.