LONDON Oct 22 British cinema operator Cineworld
Group plans to open up to 25 new theatres over the next
four years in a bid to gain the upper hand over privately owned
rivals Odeon & UCI Group and Vue Cinemas.
Cineworld narrowly leads on box office admissions, with a
24.8 percent of market share, compared with Odeon's 24.4 percent
and Vue's 22.4 percent, according to data from Dodona Research.
However the group trails Odeon in terms of the number of
cinemas, with 101 sites in Britain and Ireland against its
rival's 112. Vue has 80 theatres.
"We intend to open up to and possibly beyond 25 new cinemas
... up until 2017," Chief Financial Officer Philip Bowcock told
Reuters on Tuesday.
The first new site will open in Wembley, northwest London,
next week. It will be followed by new cinemas in Gloucester,
Swindon and Telford in western England, the firm said.
The number of British cinemagoers has been steadily rising
since 2009, and there were 172.4 million admissions in 2012
compared with 171.56 million in 2011, according to data from the
Film Distributors Association.
Box office revenues rose 5.9 percent to 1.1 billion pounds
in 2012, according to the Cinema Exhibitors' Association.
Cineworld said its box office revenue in the 16 weeks to 17
October rose 1.4 percent, year-on-year, a figure Bowcock said
was disappointing.
"I think overall cinema had a tougher time over this period
than it has done historically, not helped by the weather," said
Bowcock. "We're not alone in this."
The company said it expects trading in the fourth quarter to
be strong despite the difficult comparison with the year-ago
period due to the impact of Bond film Skyfall last year.
Cineworld recently bought independent movie operator
Picturehouse for 47.3 million pounds ($76.43 million), which
runs separately within the group and contributes 21 theatres to
the company's 101 sites.