Aug 15 Cineworld Group Plc's pre-tax profit rose 24.1 percent as the British cinema chain sold more tickets at higher prices.

The UK's largest cinema operator by market share said pretax profit for the 26 weeks ended June 27 rose to 16.5 million pounds ($25.64 million) from 13.3 million pounds a year earlier.

The company last month reported a 21.9 percent rise in first-half group revenue due to a growth in the average ticket price and an increase in admission levels.

Cineworld, which runs more than 80 sites across Britain and Ireland, said trading was ahead of last year but added that it will have a comparatively tougher fourth quarter this year due to the success of "Skyfall" last year.

Skyfall - the latest in the Bond spy film series - was the highest grossing film of all time at the British Box office earning around 103 million pounds in the UK.