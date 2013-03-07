* FY pretax profit up 15 pct to 38.5 mln stg
* Group revenue up 3 pct to 358.7 mln stg
* New year has started well, sees attractive 2013 release
schedule
LONDON, March 7 British cinema chain Cineworld
Group said 2013 had started strongly with the
record-breaking James Bond movie "Skyfall" still pulling in film
goers, as it posted a 15 percent rise in annual profit.
The UK's largest operator by box office market share, which
runs around 80 sites across Britain and one in Ireland, said
pretax profit was 38.5 million pounds for the year to Dec. 27,
up 15.3 percent on 2011 and in line with forecasts.
Higher ticket prices and better retail sales helped total
revenue rise 3 percent to 358.7 million pounds.
For much of 2012 admissions had suffered due to big events
like the Diamond Jubilee, European Soccer Championship and
London Olympics luring film goers from screens, but recovered
thanks to a late surge in big releases, including Skyfall, the
UK's highest ever grossing film.
The group said the latest Bond installment, as well as
Christmas blockbuster "Life of Pi" had combined well with strong
new titles like "Les Miserables" to put the market as whole 20
percent up year-on-year.
Shares in the firm, the UK's only listed cinema chain, were
up 1 percent to 283.5 pence at 0920 GMT, having risen 41 percent
in a year.
Cineworld, which will open four new cinemas this year, said
it expected to benefit from a number of potential smaller
blockbusters this year, such as Star Trek and Iron Man 3, in
which it typically gains a larger market share.
As part of its expansion Cineworld agreed in December,
subject to regulatory approval, to buy independent movie theatre
operator Picturehouse for 47.3 million pounds. The chain, which
runs London's trendy Ritzy and will appeal to a more niche
audience, will be run separately within the Cineworld Group.