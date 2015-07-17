* Bank of America, Morgan Stanley global coordinators -
sources
* Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, UBS in further roles -
sources
* IPO could take place late 2015, early 2016
(Adds potential deal value, background)
FRANKFURT, July 17 Buyout group Cinven
is preparing for the flotation of CeramTec, which could value
the German industrial ceramics company at more than 2 billion
euros ($2.2 billion), three people familiar with the matter said
on Friday.
The private equity group has picked Bank of America
and Morgan Stanley as so-called global coordinators,
while Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and UBS
will act in further roles in the organisation of the
stock market listing, they added.
A listing could take place in Germany or in the United
States, one of the sources said.
Cinven, CeramTec and the banks declined to comment.
A flotation of CeramTec, which Cinven bought from U.S.
chemicals group Rockwood for 1.5 billion euros in 2013,
may take place as early as late 2015 or in 2016, they added.
Germany-based CeramTec makes technical ceramics used in
thousands of products ranging from components for artificial
hips and ceramics used in circuit boards to components for
bearings and faucets.
The company supplies customers in the automotive,
electronics, medical and energy industries and had sales of 475
million euros in 2014. It employs 3,600 staff.
CeramTec traces its roots to porcelain manufacturer
Thomaswerke, founded in 1903, which from the 1920s onward
supplied AEG with technical ceramics. It was acquired
in 1985 bei Hoechst, which renamed the group Hoechst
CeramTec. After further ownership changes, KKR-owned Rockwood
acquired the group in 2004.
($1 = 0.9184 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Freya Berry; editing by Susan
Thomas)