BRIEF-Wells Fargo's David Carroll to retire
* Wells Fargo & Co - Jonathan G. Weiss to lead wealth and investment management, join operating committee
LONDON, March 14 European private equity firm Cinven said on Thursday it had raised 5 billion euros ($6.5 billion) for its latest buyout fund.
The Fifth European Buyout Fund is already 14 percent committed, it said in a statement, following investments last year including healthcare firms Mercury Pharma and Amdipharm.
The statement confirms a Reuters report on Wednesday that the group had reached its 5 billion euro target, making it one of the few industry players to defy a tough fundraising climate.
BOSTON, June 1 Billionaire investor Daniel Loeb's hedge funds continued to make money in May, leaving its Third Point Partners L.P. fund up 9.9 percent for the year and its Third Point Ultra Ltd. up 16.1 percent, according to an investor update.