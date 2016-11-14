FRANKFURT Nov 14 Deutsche Telekom
has dropped out of the bidding for European web hosting provider
Host Europe Group, which has been put up for sale by private
equity owner Cinven, two people close to the deal
said.
Host Europe Group (HEG) is one of Europe's largest
independent web hosting firms and is likely to be valued at
around 1.7 billion euros ($1.8 billion).
The valuation, a lack of enough organic growth prospects of
HEG and potential problems with technological integration drove
Deutsche Telekom's decision to no longer pursue the acquisition,
the sources said.
Deutsche Telekom and Cinven declined to comment.
