LONDON, July 19 (IFR) - Private equity firm Cinven has fully
underwritten its GBP438m acquisition of internet hosting company
Host Europe Group from Montagu Private Equity, but will soon
start discussions with lenders on debt financing, a source close
to the deal said on Friday.
"They've had some informal talks with lenders, but the
formal discussions will not start until next week or the week
after," said the source.
Cinven is undecided on the composition of the financing -
whether it will be a loan, bond, or a mix of the two - but is
receiving a lot of reverse enquiries proposing various options.
"They have a preferred structure in mind, but the final
decisions have not been made," said the source.
Cinven's last big acquisition in Europe was its EUR1.5bn
purchase of CeramTec, which will be backed by both leveraged
loans and high yield bonds. In contrast to the Host Europe deal,
this was underwritten by three banks - Deutsche Bank, RBC and
UBS - probably because of that deal's larger size.
CeramTec's leveraged loans comprise a EUR650m-equivalent
senior secured term loan B, which is being syndicated at
present, while the EUR307m structurally subordinate senior
unsecured bond is expected to be announced publicly later today.
The CeramTec transaction is highly levered, at over 7x, but
Cinven is providing a 35% equity cheque, buying out the company
at 11x.
The GBP438m total for the Host Europe deal equates to 11.3x
the company's Ebitda. Buyout and listing precedents in the
hosting space in both the US and Europe are in the 13x to 13.5x
Ebitda range, according to the source.
Montagu bought the business from Oakley Capital in late 2010
for GBP222m at 10x FY 2010 Ebitda and 14x FY 2010 Ebitda minus
capex. Montagu has therefore almost doubled its investment, with
sales growing by more than 60% since its
purchase.
When it comes to arranging debt financing, the increasing
depth of the sterling high yield bond market will be a boon to
Cinven. OMERS and AIM underwrote their acquisition of Vue
Entertainment with equity initially, before pricing a GBP300m
fixed rate note and EUR290m FRN last week via Goldman Sachs and
Morgan Stanley.
On the Host Europe deal, Montagu was advised by UBS, and
Cinven by Oakley Capital Corporate Finance and Morgan Stanley.