LONDON, July 19 (IFR) - Private equity firm Cinven has fully underwritten its GBP438m acquisition of internet hosting company Host Europe Group from Montagu Private Equity, but will soon start discussions with lenders on debt financing, a source close to the deal said on Friday.

"They've had some informal talks with lenders, but the formal discussions will not start until next week or the week after," said the source.

Cinven is undecided on the composition of the financing - whether it will be a loan, bond, or a mix of the two - but is receiving a lot of reverse enquiries proposing various options.

"They have a preferred structure in mind, but the final decisions have not been made," said the source.

Cinven's last big acquisition in Europe was its EUR1.5bn purchase of CeramTec, which will be backed by both leveraged loans and high yield bonds. In contrast to the Host Europe deal, this was underwritten by three banks - Deutsche Bank, RBC and UBS - probably because of that deal's larger size.

CeramTec's leveraged loans comprise a EUR650m-equivalent senior secured term loan B, which is being syndicated at present, while the EUR307m structurally subordinate senior unsecured bond is expected to be announced publicly later today.

The CeramTec transaction is highly levered, at over 7x, but Cinven is providing a 35% equity cheque, buying out the company at 11x.

The GBP438m total for the Host Europe deal equates to 11.3x the company's Ebitda. Buyout and listing precedents in the hosting space in both the US and Europe are in the 13x to 13.5x Ebitda range, according to the source.

Montagu bought the business from Oakley Capital in late 2010 for GBP222m at 10x FY 2010 Ebitda and 14x FY 2010 Ebitda minus capex. Montagu has therefore almost doubled its investment, with sales growing by more than 60% since its purchase.

When it comes to arranging debt financing, the increasing depth of the sterling high yield bond market will be a boon to Cinven. OMERS and AIM underwrote their acquisition of Vue Entertainment with equity initially, before pricing a GBP300m fixed rate note and EUR290m FRN last week via Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

On the Host Europe deal, Montagu was advised by UBS, and Cinven by Oakley Capital Corporate Finance and Morgan Stanley.