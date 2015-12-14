LONDON Dec 14 Buyout house Cinven is
to buy London-based shoe company Kurt Geiger as it seeks a share
of Britain's 8 billion-pound footwear market, the private equity
firm said on Monday.
Following an auction of the business, Cinven will pay 245
million pounds ($371 mln) including debt for the company, a
source familiar with the matter said, noting the deal valued the
business at eight times its trailing core earnings (EBITDA).
Founded in 1963, Kurt Geiger is known for its glamorous
footwear. Its current "face" is supermodel Lara Stone.
It was previously part of the Jones Group, which was
delisted by Sycamore Partners for $2.2 billion including debt in
2013. In January Coach bought the Jones Group's Stuart
Weitzman, the shoe firm.
The acquisition of Kurt Geiger is the latest in the shoe
sector. In 2014 Labelux listed Jimmy Choo, while
Permira bought the maker of Dr Martens the year
before.
($1 = 0.6603 pounds)
(Reporting By Freya Berry; Editing by Susan Fenton)