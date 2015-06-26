BRIEF-RioCan REIT Q1 earnings per share C$0.50 from continuing operations
* Riocan reit announces financial results for the first quarter 2017 and returns occupancy to above 96%
LONDON, June 26 European private equity firm Cinven said on Friday it had agreed to buy a majority stake in German laboratory operator synlab.
Cinven did not disclose the size of the transaction in a statement.
Reuters reported on Thursday that Cinven would pay 1.7-1.8 billion euros ($3.92 billion) for synlab, according to three sources familiar with the deal.
The purchase follows Cinven's acquisition in May of French medical diagnostics provider Labco for 1.2 billion euros.
Cinven said the combined businesses would benefit from geographical diversification and would have the strongest medical capabilities in Europe.
($1 = 0.8927 euros)
HONG KONG, May 12 The prospects for global payment network operators including Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc at last entering the Chinese market remain uncertain, even after the United States and China moved towards starting a licensing process for them.