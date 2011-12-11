LONDON Dec 11 Buyout firm Cinven is
assessing a 150 million pound-plus ($234 million) takeover of
mother and baby products retailer Mothercare, the Sunday
Telegraph reported.
The newspaper said Cinven is looking at the retailer with a
view to making a cash offer but had yet to approach Mothercare's
board. A source familiar with the situation told Reuters on
Sunday that Mothercare had not received any approaches.
The Sunday Telegraph said Cinven was most interested in the
international potential for the brand, following its franchising
success in countries as diverse as Greece and Iraq.
It also believes its performance in Britain could be revived
under the right management, the newspaper added.
Meanwhile, the Sunday Times reported Cinven wants to team up
with an experienced retail head to spearhead the plans with the
favourite being Paul Mason, chairman of Cath Kidston, the
homewear and fashion retailer.
The Sunday Times said Mothercare's British stores could be
jettisoned by Cinven so it can focus on the better-performing
overseas operation.
Mothercare is battling intense competition in Britain from
supermarkets and internet players, as well as consumer
uncertainty in the face of tough economic headwinds.
In November, it launched a strategic review of its British
business having detailed plans in May to close about 110 stores.
Mothercare said it would not comment on market rumour or
speculation. Cinven could not be reached for comment.