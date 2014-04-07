BRIEF-Uber's Indonesia rival Go-Jek in talks to raise $1 bln - WSJ
* Uber's Indonesia rival Go-Jek in talks to raise $1 billion - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2psU3xx
LONDON, April 7 Private equity firm Cinven has generated an internal rate return (IRR) of 160 percent and capital gains of over 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion) on Numericable thanks to its IPO and subsequent sale to Altice, the company said on Monday.
Cinven said that 1.25 billion euros of the capital gains would be in cash and that it would roll its entire remaining holding in Numericable into Altice. The firm built up the French cable company after investing 528 million euros in 2005. ($1 = 0.7303 Euros) (Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Clare Hutchison)
* Uber's Indonesia rival Go-Jek in talks to raise $1 billion - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2psU3xx
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, April 17 India plans to sell stakes worth $5.4 billion in seven state-run companies during the current financial year as Asia's third-largest economy looks to fund its fiscal deficit amid ramped-up spending on rural areas and infrastructure.