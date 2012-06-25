* Agrees to buy Turkey's Pronet, France's Prezioso
* Combined deal value of more than $600 million
* Cinven's first deal in Turkey
(Adds second deal, details)
LONDON/ISTANBUL, June 25 Private equity firm
Cinven agreed two new deals to extend its reach into the
fast-growing Turkish market and tap the resilient energy
services sector, amid an otherwise subdued market for European
private equity deals.
Cinven said on Monday it had reached agreement to acquire a
majority stake in Pronet Guvenlik, a leading provider of
security alarm systems in Turkey, from local private equity
group Turk Ventures and the Dutch Development Bank.
Cinven said it had also agreed to buy Prezioso Technilor, a
French maker of anti-corrosion paints and coatings for use in
the oil, gas and nuclear industries, from Indigo Capital.
"Pronet and Prezioiso show that there are still excellent
opportunities to invest in first class European-based companies
whose prospects are not dependent on the European economy," said
Cinven managing partner Hugh Langmuir.
The deals were worth more than $600 million in total, a
person familiar with the situation said.
Despite some recent large private equity deals, such as
EQT's purchase of bandages company BSN Medical, the market has
been sluggish with the lack of affordable debt financing
hampering new deals.
Globally, private equity deals are down 19 percent on last
year at $103 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Cinven's deal for Pronet marks its first investment in
Turkey, where the alarms company services some 130,000 customers
and has seen growth of more that 40 percent over the last four
years.
Meanwhile Prezioso, which has a 30-40 percent share of the
coating and insulation services market in the French nuclear
sector, generated sales of 320 million euros ($401 million) in
2011 and has had annual revenue growth of more than 15 percent
over the last five years.
The deals will be financed by Cinven's fifth buyout fund for
which it has already raised more than 3 billion euros and is
hoping to raise 5 billion euros in total.
($1 = 0.7977 euros)
(Reporting by Simon Meads in London and Seda Sezer in Istanbul;
Writing by Daren Butler)