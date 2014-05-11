BRIEF-Lippo China Resources says offeror and subscriber entered into an agreement
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
May 11 Private equity firm Cinven is looking to sell its French diagnostics business Sebia in a deal expected to be worth around 1 billion euros ($1.38 billion), the Financial Times reported.
The London-based group will appoint an advisor to manage the sale in the next few weeks, the British newspaper said, quoting two people with knowledge of the plan.
Private equity groups and trade buyers are expected to put in bids for Sebia, which makes testing equipment for identifying diseases such as blood cancer.
Sebia's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization have increased by an average 10 percent annually since it was acquired by Cinven for 800 million euros in 2010. ($1 = 0.7269 Euros) (Reporting by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore)
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
SINGAPORE, April 21 Top shareholders in Singapore telecoms company M1 Ltd have approached potential buyers China Mobile and global private equity firms, among others, to sell their combined majority stake in the firm, sources familiar with the matter said.