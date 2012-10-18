MUMBAI Oct 18 Indian drugmaker Cipla has received a tentative U.S. FDA approval for its HIV treatment tablets, which have a combination of lamivudine, nevirapine and zidovudine drugs, the drug regulator's website showed.

Cipla sells the combination drug under the brand name 'Duovir N' outside the United States.

The company plans to use a different brand name in the U.S. for this drug, S. Radhakrishnan, a director on Cipla board told Reuters. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)