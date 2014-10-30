MUMBAI Oct 30 Generic drugmaker Cipla Ltd said on Thursday it had requested the Indian government to revoke five patents held by Swiss firm Novartis AG on respiratory drug Onbrez, to boost its access in the Indian market.

Cipla alleged that Novartis has had patents on the drug since 2008/09, but did not make it in India, and instead imported a "negligible quantity" from Switzerland, leading to a shortage of supply.

A Novartis spokeswoman in Mumbai did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Cipla believes that it has potential to manufacture adequate quantities of the drug and make the same available in the country," the company said in statenment, confirming its request to the government for the patents to be revoked.

Onbrez, chemically called indicaterol, is used to treat breathing problems associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Cipla estimates more than 15 million Indians are afflicted with the disease. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)