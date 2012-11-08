Drugmaker Cipla (CIPL.NS) cut prices of three cancer drugs between 50 percent and 64 percent with immediate effect, after it announced similar price cuts for three drugs early this year.

Lung cancer drug Erlocip would cost 9,900 rupees for 30 tablets instead of 27,000 rupees earlier, while breast cancer treatment Docetax would be priced 1,650 rupees instead of 3,300 rupees, Cipla said in a statement on Thursday.

Cipla last month won a case against Roche Holding ROG.VX, which accused the Indian company of infringing patent on cancer drug Tarceva, which Cipla sells under the brand name Erlocip.

Capegard, another drug to treat metastatic colorectal and colon caner, would be priced 600 rupees for 10 tablets instead of 1,200 rupees, it said. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni and Manoj Dharra in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)