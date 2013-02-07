Indian factory growth slows to three-month low in May as new orders soften
Indian factory growth cooled in May as new orders expanded at a more modest pace, but manufacturers were able to raise prices slightly, according to a private survey.
MUMBAI Morgan Stanley and CLSA downgraded their ratings on Cipla Ltd (CIPL.NS) a day after the Indian drugmaker reported a slower-than-expected rise in its October-December net profit.
Morgan Stanley cut its ratings to "equal-weight" from "overweight", citing slower growth prospects on the back of limited niche drug launches, lower margins and a higher tax rate. The bank also cut its price target to 414 rupees from 437 rupees.
CLSA cut its ratings on Cipla to "underperform" from "outperform", citing disappointing margins in the October-December quarter and expectations near-term earnings growth will be slower due a higher base. The bank cut its price target to 415 rupees from 475 rupees.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Rafael Nam; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
ST PETERSBURG, Russia India's SREI Infrastructure Finance hopes to sign a $500 million joint venture this week with Russian state lender VEB to finance exports of equipment to India, managing director Hemant Kanoria said on Thursday.