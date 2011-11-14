* Net profit up at 3.09 bln rupees Vs forecast of 2.86 bln rupees

* Sept-qtr domestic sales rose 12 percent, exports up 10 pct

* Sees FY12 capex at 5-6 bln rupees (Adds details, background, quotes, shares) Indian drugmaker Cipla's quarterly net profit rose a better-than-expected 17.5 percent, despite sluggish sales, helped by lower input costs and higher utilisation of a new unit that enjoys higher tax breaks.

The Mumbai-based drugmaker, which sells low-cost generic versions of anti-retroviral drugs used to fight HIV/AIDS, said net profit rose to 3.09 billion rupees ($61.65 million) in September quarter from 2.63 billion rupees a year earlier.

The company had been expected to post a net profit of 2.86 billion rupees according to consensus estimates of brokers polled by Thomson Reuters.

Its sales grew 9.6 percent to 17.32 billion rupees in July-September, below the average growth rate of 13-15 percent for Indian pharmaceutical sector.

The drugmaker, which plans to spend 5-6 billion rupees to further expand capacities, expects the domestic business to grow 10-12 percent in the current fiscal year, its whole-time director S. Radhakrishnan, told a conference call.

Cipla's domestic sales in July September grew 12 percent.

Its peers Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Ranbaxy Laboratories saw domestic sales growing 9 percent and 6.5 percent respectively in July-September.

The drugmaker, which draws 55 percent of sales from overseas, has business interests in Libya, Syria and Algeria, where popular uprisings have led to widespread protests and violence in some cases. Africa accounts for 42 percent Cipla's total exports while the Middle East contributes 9 percent.

In August, the company had warned of a possible slowdown in certain African nations due to political instability.

Cipla is the second largest drugmaker by sales in the Indian market after U.S.-based Abbott Laboratories .

"We have cut the material costs by changing the product mixes and also, brought in operational efficiencies via higher utilisation at our Indore SEZ (special economic zone) facility," Radhakrishnan, said.

The company clocked 1.5 billion rupees of sales from the Indore facility in September quarter.

"We are yet to reach optimum capacity at Indore and it would take two to three years to reach there," he said.

Shares in Cipla, closed up 0.42 percent on Monday at 288.10 rupees when the benchmark Mumbai market fell 0.43 percent.

($1 = 50.1 rupees) (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Rosemary Arackaparambil)