MUMBAI Feb 9 India's fifth-largest drugmaker, Cipla Ltd, reported third-quarter profit below analysts' expectations.

Cipla, which gets a majority of its sales from India, posted a net profit of 3.43 billion rupees ($50.58 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, slightly above the 3.28 billion reported a year earlier. Analysts, on average, expected a profit of 4.28 billion rupees.

($1 = 67.8200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)