BRIEF-India's Gokaldas Exports March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 114.4 million rupees versus 407.7 million rupees year ago
MUMBAI Feb 9 India's fifth-largest drugmaker, Cipla Ltd, reported third-quarter profit below analysts' expectations.
Cipla, which gets a majority of its sales from India, posted a net profit of 3.43 billion rupees ($50.58 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, slightly above the 3.28 billion reported a year earlier. Analysts, on average, expected a profit of 4.28 billion rupees.
($1 = 67.8200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* March quarter profit 8.1 million rupees versus profit 27.6 million rupees year ago