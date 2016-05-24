MUMBAI May 24 Cipla Ltd, India's
fifth-largest drugmaker by sales, reported a fall of 69 percent
in its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, far short of analysts'
forecasts.
Net profit for the January-March quarter was 808.7 million
rupees ($12 million), compared with 2.60 billion rupees a year
earlier. The average of forecasts by analysts polled by Thomson
Reuters was for a profit of 3.79 billion rupees.
A company statement did not provide a reason for the profit
fall, but said domestic sales for the quarter had risen about 16
percent in the quarter and contributed 40 percent to overall
sales in fiscal 2016.
($1 = 67.7027 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Alexander
Smith)