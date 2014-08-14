MUMBAI Aug 14 Cipla Ltd, India's fourth-largest drugmaker by sales, on Thursday reported first-quarter profit that was much lower than expectations due to higher employee costs and other expenses.

Cipla's April-June net profit fell to 2.95 billion rupees($48.6 million) from 4.85 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected a profit of 3.65 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Net sales rose 14 percent to 26.47 billion rupees.

($1 = 61.76 rupees) (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)