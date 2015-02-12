MUMBAI Feb 12 Cipla Ltd, India's fourth-largest drugmaker by sales, on Thursday reported a 15.5 percent rise in its third-quarter profit, slightly lagging analysts' estimates.

Net profit for the December quarter was 3.28 billion rupees ($52.7 million), compared with 2.84 billion rupees a year earlier. Analysts on average expected 3.46 billion rupees. ($1 = 62.2461 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)