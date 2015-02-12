BRIEF-India's Astec Lifesciences March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 34.9 million rupees versus 8.9 million rupees year ago
MUMBAI Feb 12 Cipla Ltd, India's fourth-largest drugmaker by sales, on Thursday reported a 15.5 percent rise in its third-quarter profit, slightly lagging analysts' estimates.
Net profit for the December quarter was 3.28 billion rupees ($52.7 million), compared with 2.84 billion rupees a year earlier. Analysts on average expected 3.46 billion rupees. ($1 = 62.2461 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)
* March quarter consol total income from operations 43.95 billion rupees